Poramet Ngampichet claims victory in Pattaya mayoral elections

Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) Party claimed victory in the race to become the mayor of Pattaya in municipality elections held on Sunday May 22.

The ballot stations were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for constituents to elect a new mayor and 24 city councilors but only 50% of the 78,415 eligible Pattaya voters came out to vote yesterday.







Unofficial results from the Pattaya City Hall Public Relations Center as of last night showed Poramet Ngampichet won 14,590 votes, followed by Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn with 12,695 votes, Kittisak Ninwattanatochai with 8,826 votes and Sakchai Taengho bringing up the rear with 895 votes.

The final official results will be announced by the Election Commission at a later date.



























