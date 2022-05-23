Missing ballot papers put Pattaya official vote tally on hold

Official vote counting in Pattaya has been halted after the discovery that ballot sheets went missing from two city polling stations.

Pattaya City Manager Pramote Tubtim said Monday that another two poll stands reported a surplus of papers, indicating an error in distribution.

Pramote said the misallocation will leave Pattaya City Hall unable to announce the total vote tally for both mayor and city council until an investigation is completed.







Pramote said that station No. 2 in the first constituency and No. 20 in the fourth constituency each reported a missing set of ballot sheets for the mayoral race. Poll stations No. 29 in the second constituency and No. 5 in the third constituency extra received an extra set for the council election.





The city manager, who was tasked with organizing the election, said the issue was reported to the Election Commission. Until a ruling is made on how to proceed, the official vote count is on hold.

As of Sunday night, Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya group garnered 14,349 votes with the Pattaya Ruam Jai group’s Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn winning 12,477 votes. The Move Forward Party’s Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai placed third with 8,759 votes while former Banglamung District chief and independent candidate Sakchai Taengho garnering 990 votes.































