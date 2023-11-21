Polish ambassador’s visit to Pattaya fosters goodwill and cooperation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya played host to a significant diplomatic visit on November 20 as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed H.E. Artur Dmochowski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland in the Kingdom of Thailand, and Dr. Monika Dmochowska, Deputy Head of the diplomatic mission.







The official affair commenced with a reverential visit to the King Taksin Monument at City Hall, a poignant prelude to the subsequent discussions in the meeting room, where both parties engaged in talks cantered on fortifying the diplomatic ties between Pattaya and Poland. Mayor Poramet, with eloquence, stressed the pivotal role of collaboration not just in diplomatic realms but also in fostering economic initiatives beneficial to the shared growth and development of both regions.







The denouement of this diplomatic exchange was marked by a symbolic gesture as Mayor Poramet presenting the key to the city to Ambassador Dmochowski. This event, attended by key officials including Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul, Secretary to the Mayor Poompipat Kamolnart, Chairman of the Pattaya City Council Chairman Banlue Kullavanijaya, and Permanent Secretary Pramote Thupthim, aimed to further solidify goodwill and cooperation between Pattaya and Poland. The emphasis lay on future collaborations promising not just economic prosperity but also cultural enrichment for both entities.



























