Brit and girlfriend assaulted in Pattaya Go-Go bar

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early morning hours of November 19, 28-year-old Jack Fitzmaurice, a British citizen, and his 35-year-old Thai girlfriend, Sunaree Tungprakon were assaulted when a disagreement between Sunaree and another woman in a Go-Go pub got out of hand.







The situation took a more violent turn when ten individuals intervened, assaulting both the foreigner and his girlfriend. Jack sustained a split lip, bleeding, abrasions, and torn clothing. Similarly, his 35-year-old Thai girlfriend, Sunaree Tungprakon, also suffered a split lip and facial swelling.

Initially reticent, the injured parties have now agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Law enforcement authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies to compile information for subsequent legal proceedings.




























