Policemen arrested for abduction and extortion of Chinese nationals in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A police officer turned himself in at Nongprue Police Station on July 23 to face charges that include “abuse of power to coerce or induce someone to give or obtain property or benefits,” “acting or failing to act improperly to cause harm to others,” “coercion causing fear of harm to life, body, liberty, reputation, or property,” and “unlawful detention or restriction of another’s freedom.”

The incident came to light when a vehicle transporting Chinese tourists was stopped by a group of men claiming to be police officers near a toll booth on Motorway 7, heading towards Pattaya. The men kidnapped the tourists and extorted 700,000 baht from them, an incident that quickly made headlines on July 10.







The suspect, Pol. Sub-Lt. Praderm Sarai, Deputy Inspector of the Provincial Police Region 5, was apprehended under a warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court. He denied all charges. He is the second officer to surrender in this case, following the earlier arrest of Pol. Cpl. Thitiwat Rujiwong, aged 30, from the Crime Suppression Division, Region 2. Both officers are accused of being involved in the extortion of the Chinese tourists.

In addition to his police duties, Praderm is also known as a talented singer, performing the song “Police Are Coming” on YouTube. During questioning, he maintained his innocence and declined to comment on the allegations when questioned by the media.

The Pattaya Provincial Court also issued arrest warrants for three civilians allegedly involved in the extortion scheme. They are identified as Vorapong Kansawat, 40, Wachira Bannakorn, 48, and Kamol Wangsi, 33. They are charged with “supporting police officers in abusing their power for personal gain,” “aiding in improper conduct causing harm to others,” “coercion causing fear of harm,” and “unlawful detention or restriction of freedom.”

Authorities have seized two suspect vehicles: a white Toyota Fortuner and a black Ford Everest. Forensic officers from Chonburi are collecting fingerprints from the vehicles as evidence in the case. The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Chonburi Provincial Police Chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Thirachai Chamnanmor, together with investigators and Pattaya City police, have been actively investigating the extortion case involving Chinese nationals. The victims, who had initially avoided police contact and refrained from providing information, were located on July 19. They were found hiding in a condominium in the Jomtien area.

The two Chinese nationals, identified as Jin Shui, 43, and Chen Wei, 44, initially claimed they were afraid to provide information to the police due to their illegal entry into Thailand. Jin Shui had never visited Thailand before, while Chen Wei had been to Thailand seven years prior. They revealed that they fled China after being wanted for gambling-related offenses. The pair illegally entered Thailand from Laos in early December 2023, crossing the Mekong River into Chiang Rai Province. They were then transported to Pattaya, where they were later found by the police.

The investigative team has handed Jin Shui and Chen Wei over to the Chonburi Immigration Police for charges related to illegal entry. They have also been brought in for questioning at Nongprue Police Station regarding their allegations of being kidnapped and extorted by men impersonating police officers, who demanded 700,000 baht in exchange for their release. The interrogation lasted several hours, but no substantial details were disclosed to the public. Reports suggest that arrest warrants have been issued for five individuals, including actual police officers and civilians, involved in the extortion scheme.

