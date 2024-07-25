French students champion sustainability in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dusit Thani College (DTC) recently hosted a week-long sustainability workshop for graduate students from Ferrandi-Paris, who are currently studying sustainability at the college. Led by Assumption University’s certified facilitator of The 2030 SDGs Game, Dr. Scott Smith. The intensive program aimed to better understand sustainable tourism development and consider ways to enhance the positive impacts of tourism while mitigating its adverse effects, showcasing the power of global collaboration and innovative education.







The workshop began with The 2030 SDGs Game; a dynamic simulation that saw students create the world they want to see by spending time and money to complete projects. The game emphasizes the importance of balancing People, Planet, and Profit.

Through this interactive exercise, students experienced firsthand the potential of collective action to achieve both personal and global sustainability goals. Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Scott Smith complimented the students, stating, “The 2030 SDGs Game has different results every time. During this game, I saw how a group of like-minded individuals can work together to make a real difference and create the world they want to see in a short time period. Their commitment to sustainability and creative solutions is truly inspiring.”

Following the game, the students examined a case study written by Dr. Scott and published in the prestigious Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Case Studies. The case study, titled Asian Oasis—Mythical Journeys in the Hill Tribe Villages of Northern Thailand, offered valuable insights into sustainable tourism practices in the region.

Throughout the week, students participated in various activities, including lectures, group discussions, and hands-on projects. A highlight of the program was attendance at the 2024 Sustainability for Business Forum (SBF), organized by the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce and other chambers of commerce. This forum featured a series of inspirational presentations and discussions aimed at empowering businesses with innovative strategies for economic, environmental, and social performance.

Student Presentations Showcase Practical Sustainability Initiatives

The week-long workshop culminated in student presentations, where participants demonstrated their learning and innovative ideas. Mr. Tchaï Gohier-Malavasi and Mr. Auguste de Seyssel presented an analysis of the economic, environmental, and socio-cultural impacts of the electric scooter ride-share system for the Dusit Thani College community. Miss Lilou Juliat and Miss Agathe Dubus proposed a rooftop garden for their Paris campus, designed to supply fresh produce to Mr. Vincent Detelder and Mr. Antoine Matteodo’s sustainable project, The Ferran’Green, a plant-based restaurant on campus.

About Ferrandi– Paris

Founded in 1920 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce, Ferrandi Paris is renowned for its excellence in culinary and hospitality management education. The institution offers a diverse range of programs from vocational training to Master’s degrees, focusing on hands-on practice and professional immersion.

About Dusit Thani College

Established in 1993, Dusit Thani College is Thailand’s premier institution for hospitality and culinary arts education. The college offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in hospitality management and culinary arts, in collaboration with prestigious institutions such as Le Cordon Bleu and Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne.





































