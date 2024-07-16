Alleged extortion by suspicious police officers investigated in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video clip that surfaced on social media, shared by a public page on July 14, has sparked significant concern as it alleges that a group of men claiming to be police officers extorted 700,000 baht from Chinese tourists. The incident reportedly took place 200 meters past the Pattaya toll booth on the inbound side of Highway 7 at 7.29 p.m. on July 10.

The report came to light through a tour company employee, who discovered the situation after discussions with their customers. She said that the tourists involved are currently staying near Terminal 21 in Pattaya and are scheduled to return to China on July 25.







Upon learning of the incident, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 4, directed an investigative team to meet with the tour guide who reported the case, but proved unsuccessful. The Pattaya Tourist Police requested the complainant to come to the Pattaya Tourist Police Station, but subsequent attempts to reach the guide were also unsuccessful. Senior officials have since mandated a thorough investigation to verify the allegations, given the potential repercussions for various stakeholders.





































