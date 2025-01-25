Police warn tourists about transgender group targeting solo travelers in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya have issued a warning to tourists following the arrest of a transgender group accused of preying on solo travelers in the area. The suspects confessed to targeting individuals walking alone, particularly those wearing visible jewelry such as necklaces or carrying wallets. Quiet locations, including sections of Pattaya Beach, were identified as their primary hunting grounds.

The group reportedly used distraction techniques to approach their victims and steal valuable items. After committing the thefts, they sold the stolen goods and used the proceeds for personal entertainment, such as visiting bars. Authorities stated that once the money was depleted, the suspects would repeat the offenses.







The police have emphasized the importance of vigilance, advice tourists to avoid displaying expensive items in public and to travel in groups, particularly in less crowded areas. The recent arrests came after police tracked the suspects using surveillance footage and witness testimonies.

This warning serves as a reminder for all visitors to remain cautious and aware of their surroundings while enjoying Pattaya’s attractions. Law enforcement is continuing its efforts to enhance safety measures and protect tourists from such incidents.

































