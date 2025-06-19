Police warn Pattaya family travelers about long-distance dangers after near-fatal upcountry crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities are urging caution, especially for those traveling long distances by car. A recent harrowing accident involving a family returning home from Bangkok highlights the dangers that can lurk on Thai roads — serving as a stark reminder that not everyone is lucky enough to survive such crashes unscathed.

On June 18, a terrifying crash occurred on Phahonyothin Road heading into Lampang city. A bronze silver Toyota pickup truck carrying a father, mother, and their 5-year-old son lost control and slammed into a roadside guardrail. The metal guardrail pierced through the vehicle’s engine, driver’s seat, steering column, and almost all the way to the rear bed, leaving the truck mangled beyond recognition — resembling a skewer for grilled meat.







Miraculously, the young boy was unharmed, sleeping peacefully despite the violent impact. However, both parents suffered serious injuries: the father had wounds on both legs, a badly injured right shoulder, and severe cuts on his hand; the mother was also badly hurt with a deep gash on her forehead. Local truck drivers who witnessed the crash stopped immediately to help, along with area residents, before emergency rescue teams arrived to provide urgent medical care and transfer the family to Lampang Hospital.

The family had been returning to their home in Lamphun province after finishing an interior aluminum and glass installation job in Bangkok. They had stopped several times for rest at gas stations but apparently suffered a sudden driver fatigue or “microsleep” just before the accident occurred near Ko Kha district in Lampang.

This near-miracle survival is now a cautionary tale circulating widely, as police issue stronger warnings to families traveling long distances, particularly on Thailand’s busy highways during holiday seasons. The message is clear: careful planning, frequent rest stops, and alert driving are essential. Authorities remind travelers that no one is immune to danger, and many accidents happen simply because drivers push on when tired.



Pattaya police are especially warning family travelers to remain vigilant on the roads to and from the resort city. With the region attracting more visitors during the rainy season and upcoming holidays, road safety is becoming a growing concern. Authorities urge families to avoid driver fatigue, obey speed limits, and stay alert to changing traffic conditions in order to prevent potential tragedies.

For many visiting or living in Pattaya, this story is a sobering reminder that while the city offers warmth, hospitality, and entertainment, safety should always come first. Not everyone is lucky enough to walk away from an accident like this one.

































