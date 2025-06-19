Pattaya is not a bad place after all — perspectives from visitors and residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – For many, Pattaya has long carried a reputation tied to wild nightlife, party scenes, and controversy. But scratch beneath the surface, and you’ll find a city with many layers — and for some visitors and residents, Pattaya is far from just a party town.

One recent visitor summed up their experience:

“My first time in Pattaya. Here for 11 days. So far no complaints. The Pattaya locals are kind and respectful. Food good, beer good, entertainment good. I can’t find not a single complaint so far.”

This sentiment is echoed by others who urge a more mindful approach to enjoying Thailand.







“If your lifestyle is centered around alcohol, parties, and prostitution, you may unknowingly attract danger while in Thailand. But if you choose respectful places and environments, you’ll find that Thailand is full of kind-hearted people and beautiful, welcoming places.”

Despite being in what many consider “low season,” Pattaya still draws crowds, and locals and expats alike share mixed views on the city’s pulse.

“Be ram packed by Xmas.. it’s low season in Thailand as always,” one commenter noted. “The new high season in Pattaya lasts 1-2 weeks nowadays — more than enough.”



Others keep it simple:

“It’s very easy — if you don’t like Pattaya, don’t go. Very simple.”

Long-time visitors highlight both nostalgia and changes:

“Pattaya — best city on the planet by far,” said one. Another added, “Used to be before the invasion of the Guptas,” pointing to demographic shifts that some feel have transformed the city in recent years.

“Not for long, the ‘new’ tourists are destroying it,” another lamented.

But others counter that Pattaya offers a different kind of freedom and opportunity.



“Jesus, you’ve led a sheltered life. I was born and raised in Canada and have been all over the world but now that Canada has become an ‘immigration camp’ I have chosen Pattaya as my home,” shared one expat.

Many locals and expats acknowledge the city’s imperfections but cherish its unique perks.

“It’s a life in the gutter, but it still has its perks!” said one.

“Been going to Pattaya for over 25 years — it’s always been dodgy! But I still love it, especially now I own a fantastic 2-bedroom condo. Best thing I’ve done since I’ve been coming here. I actually enjoy my nights in,” another said.





Seasonality is a familiar theme:

“I live in Bangkok but go to Pattaya every month. Just back and it’s definitely a VERY low season. But give it a few months and the same people moaning ‘too quiet’ will be moaning ‘too busy’ 555.”

Cost and value also come up often. Thailand is perceived as more expensive than before, but local residents have also benefited from rising living standards.

“Thailand has become very expensive in the last few years, while the quality of services, goods and food has fallen. But we see that the Thais themselves can now afford in everyday life what a tourist saves up for a whole year for his family.”







Still, Pattaya’s affordability remains a draw for many:

“Pattaya, I pay 80 baht for a big Leo beer, two plates of local food for 150 baht, rent a 3-bedroom bungalow in Naklua for 11,000 baht a month plus electricity.”

For some, Pattaya represents a fresh start:

“Can’t wait till I go back, get a bar girl, go to her village, buy land and build a house, spend all my money then come home to nothing. Heard that’s the thing to do.”

Change over decades is undeniable:

“Went to Bangkok in 2001, hated it, finished up in Pattaya the last 7 days, hadn’t a clue about Pattaya. Went back January 2002 and still live here.”

“Could not agree more. Started work in a hotel in Bangkok on a 6-month contract but ended up staying almost 5 years, that was 1993. Spent lots of time in Udon Thani where you were treated like royalty. Yes, they have been big changes in Pattaya over the years — some good, some very bad. Came to live here in 1998 from Udon/Bangkok. We now have a family home in Nong Khai so spend time between both, but now in the twilight of life, no way better in retirement years.”







The Bottom Line

Pattaya is a city of contrasts — where the nightlife coexists with peaceful communities, where tourism cycles fluctuate, and where opinions range from enthusiastic praise to sharp criticism.

For many, it is a place to enjoy good food, friendly locals, affordable living, and a vibrant atmosphere, especially when approached with respect and awareness. For others, it is a symbol of lost innocence and complex challenges.

As one comment sums up bluntly,

“Did the Thais call any of you and ask you to come? Or did you plan the whole trip and come on your own? Nobody is forced to be here. You can also leave at any time you choose.”

In the end, Pattaya offers something different to each visitor — and maybe that’s its greatest charm. (Photos by Jetsada Homklin)

































