Hope for eco-tourism rises after whale shark spotted swimming beside dive boat off Bang Saray

PATTAYA, Thailand – A diving instructor in Bang Saray has captured the hearts of ocean lovers and sparked excitement among eco-tourism operators after sharing a remarkable video of a 6-meter whale shark peacefully swimming alongside a dive boat off the coast of Sattahip.

The footage, posted on June 18 to the personal Facebook page of the instructor known as Ajarn Ball, quickly went viral in diving communities and marine enthusiast groups. The clip shows the majestic creature gliding gracefully in the waters near Rang Kwien Island, between Koh Kram Yai and Rang Kwei – a well-known diving area in Chonburi province.







“Live report from the middle of the sea near Koh Kram Yai — she came to say hello! This one is six meters long,” the post read. “There’s still so much to see in Bang Saray. Big and small creatures alike!”

According to Ajarn Ball, the video was filmed by a member of his dive team during a routine trip. The encounter has generated widespread enthusiasm not only due to the rarity of such sightings but also because whale sharks are indicators of healthy marine environments.



While whale sharks are the largest fish species in the ocean, they are known to be harmless to humans. Their presence typically signifies rich, balanced ecosystems, which gives local tour operators hope that eco-tourism in Bang Saray and Sattahip could see a boost.

Marine conservationists and tourism officials have long promoted sustainable travel in the region, and events like this offer an encouraging sign for both environmental efforts and local economic development.

































