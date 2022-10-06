Police to step up patrols for noise, drugs in South Pattaya community

Pattaya police will step up patrols in the Soi Khopai Community where noise and drug complaints are leading concerns.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai met Oct. 5 with residents of the South Pattaya neighborhood. The forum was organized to let residents voice their complaints. The list ran from bars open after legal hours to general noise to drug problems.







Kullachart said more officers will look for sources of noise, including after-hours pubs.

As for drugs, Soi Khopai already has one of the country’s leading grassroots anti-drug programs. However, the police chief said, community service officers will offer drug users a chance to enroll in rehabilitation programs.







If addicts refuse rehab, Kullachart added, they would be arrested.

The police chief also offered the community funds for public use, such as replacing cables and equipment for its public-address system.

































