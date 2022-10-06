Thailand to start Covid-19 vaccination for very young children next week

The Ministry of Public Health will begin the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged six months to four years on Oct 12.

The Public Health Ministry will kick off the campaign at Pranangklao Hospital in Nonthaburi province.







Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department said hospitals nationwide were today trained on vaccine storage and vaccination for the very young children. The ministry targets the total of 300,000 children to get the shots on a voluntary basis.

About 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group will arrive in Thailand on Oct 7. Vials of the vaccine have dark red caps.







Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department said children will receive three 3-microgram doses. The first two doses will be administered one month apart, followed by a third dose to be administered two months after the second dose. (TNA)

































