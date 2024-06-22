Heavy rain expected in Pattaya, eastern and southern regions of Thailand

The Meteorological Department reports an increase in rainfall across Thailand, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some areas of the eastern and western southern regions. Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms covering 60% of the area. The wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are relatively strong.







Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is quite strong, along with a low-pressure area covering the upper part of Vietnam and the central South China Sea. This will result in increased rainfall in Thailand, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the eastern and western southern regions. Residents in these areas should beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and water runoff, especially in mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are relatively strong, with waves in the Andaman Sea reaching 2-3 meters, and over 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 meters high, with over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should stay ashore.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 a.m. today to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow:

Northern region:

Thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-27°C

Maximum temperature: 34-37°C

Southwest wind speed: 10-20 km/h

Northeastern region:

Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, including Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Minimum temperature: 25-27°C

Maximum temperature: 34-37°C

Southwest wind speed: 10-20 km/h









Central region:

Thunderstorms covering 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Samut Songkhram provinces.

Minimum temperature: 25-27°C

Maximum temperature: 35-37°C

Southwest wind speed: 10-25 km/h

Eastern region:

Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

Minimum temperature: 25-28°C

Maximum temperature: 31-35°C

Southwest wind speed: 20-35 km/h

Sea waves: About 2 meters high, over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms









Southern region (east coast):

Thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-27°C

Maximum temperature: 33-35°C

Southwest wind speed: 15-35 km/h

Sea waves: 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms







Southern region (west coast):

Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-25°C

Maximum temperature: 29-32°C

Southwest wind speed: 20-40 km/h

Sea waves: 2-3 meters high, over 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms

Bangkok and its vicinity:

Thunderstorms covering 60% of the area

Minimum temperature: 26-28°C

Maximum temperature: 34-36°C

Southwest wind speed: 10-25 km/h





































