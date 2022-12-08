Police to deploy more volunteers to prevent crime on Pattaya Beach

Pattaya police will deploy more volunteers along Beach Road and its side streets to prevent thefts by transgender streetwalkers.

Pol. Lt. Capt. Thongin Panyanam, head of community policing, met with police volunteers at the Soi Khopai Community Dec. 5 to analyze criminal problems to find solutions to the chronic theft of jewelry and wallets from tourists by ladyboys working in teams.







The meeting covered ways to improve policing methods and improve coordination between police and community groups.

The first step will be to put more volunteers on the ground at night along Beach Road and on connected sois (side streets), such as Soi Yamoto, a base for the transgender women who solicit sex as a cover for robberies.







Pattaya police also will open and maintain booths along the beach where tourists can report trouble around the clock.

Crime victims, or those spotting crimes, can call the Tourist Police at 1155, which is manned with operators speaking five languages around the clock. Help also is available via the police’s I-Lert-U mobile application.

