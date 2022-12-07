Pattaya police catch ladyboy thieves red-handed

By Pattaya Mail
Police officers rushed across the street from their stakeout post at Royal Garden Plaza and grabbed one of the ‘katoeys’ who had just stolen a Russian tourist’s gold necklace.

Police were observing Pattaya Beach from a perch at Royal Garden Plaza, watching and videoing ladyboys on the beach. They filmed as two transgender women surrounded Artem Kurisev, 24, as he walked on the beach around 3 a.m.



One hugged and held him while the second ‘katoey’ slipped off his gold necklace. Officers raced across the street and caught one of the thieves with the necklace in her hand.

Kittiphan Bamrajchen, 38, and Aniwat Sathornrat, 29, were booked for theft.


The two transgender women Kittiphan Bamrajchen and Aniwat Sathornrat were booked for theft.









