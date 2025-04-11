Police say smiles won’t help—Songkran lawbreakers will be held accountable in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have issued a firm warning ahead of the Songkran festival: a friendly smile won’t be enough to escape legal consequences if you’re caught breaking traffic laws. As part of the nationwide “7 Dangerous Days” road safety campaign, Pattaya police have intensified checkpoints across the city, focusing heavily on drunk driving, reckless behavior, and vehicle safety violations.

Despite the festive atmosphere and holiday spirit, officers remain committed to strict law enforcement, especially during this high-risk period. All drivers are being urged to cooperate fully with random checks, which include alcohol breath tests, vehicle inspections, and verification of driving credentials.







Authorities stress that no leniency will be granted for those caught violating the law, regardless of nationality or attitude. The goal is to reduce the spike in road accidents that typically occur during Songkran, ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists.

Pattaya police are also reminding the public to follow the “5 Checks” safety protocol—driver readiness, vehicle condition, home security, route planning, and transaction safety—before traveling. Offenders may face fines, arrest, or imprisonment if found in violation.



























