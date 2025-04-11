Pattaya Police Warn – Hospital clashes are unacceptable as authorities conduct emergency drill ahead of Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have issued a strong message condemning violent altercations in hospitals, declaring such behavior as completely unacceptable—especially during the busy Songkran festival period. The reminder follows rising concerns over frequent clashes among Thai nationals in medical facilities, which pose serious risks to staff, patients, and public safety.

On April 10, officers from Pattaya City Police Station, in coordination with Pattaya City Hospital and other related agencies, conducted a joint emergency response drill simulating a violent incident within hospital grounds. The exercise aimed to standardize response protocols and ensure that all units are fully prepared to handle potential disturbances during the upcoming holiday.







Authorities stressed that hospitals must remain safe zones at all times and that any form of violence within such premises will be dealt with swiftly and seriously under the law.

The drill took place at Pattaya City Hospital in Chonburi, and was also used as an opportunity to educate the public on safety guidelines for protecting life and property during Songkran. Police reminded the public that peaceful conduct in public institutions is crucial—especially during times when medical staff are already burdened with high patient volumes.

Officials are urging the community to resolve conflicts through proper channels and legal means, and warn that those who instigate violence in hospitals may face criminal charges, including imprisonment.



























