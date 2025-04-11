Hug turns to heist as tourist loses $3,000 necklace in suspected pickpocketing by trans group on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mr. Nirbjit Singh Dhanoa, a 57-year-old Canadian tourist, filed a police report with Pol. Lt. Kriangkrai Kaewphipop of Pattaya City Police Station at approximately 1:06 AM on April 11.

Mr. Dhanoa claimed he was walking near McDonald’s on Pattaya Beach Road when he was approached by 4-5 individuals believed to be transgender women, who greeted him and attempted to hug and grope him.







Uncomfortable with the interaction, he walked away, only to later discover that his gold necklace with a pendant—estimated to weigh 20 grams and worth around 2,000–3,000 USD—was missing. He suspects it was stolen during the encounter.

Investigators escorted the victim to the scene to review nearby CCTV footage and question potential witnesses, aiming to identify and apprehend the suspects involved.



























