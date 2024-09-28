Arrested beggars found living in well-furnished homes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office recently conducted a coordinated operation to apprehend illegal immigrants involved in begging throughout Pattaya, part of ongoing efforts to preserve the city’s public image.







On September 26, teams patrolled high-traffic tourist areas, including Chaimongkol Temple on Pattaya Second Road and the popular stretch along Pattaya Beach – both known hotspots for illegal immigrants engaging in street begging. Many beggars appeal to tourists by sitting on sidewalks, often accompanied by young children, elderly individuals, or people with disabilities.

During the crackdown, officials arrested several illegal immigrants who lacked valid travel documents. In a surprising twist, searches of their accommodations revealed that many individuals were living in comfortable, fully equipped homes while continuing to beg on the streets. “Many of these individuals are exploiting the generosity of tourists while enjoying a higher standard of living than many locals,” noted a social worker.

Four individuals were arrested for illegally entering and residing in Thailand, while another was charged with working without a permit. Some of those apprehended had been previously deported but returned to Pattaya due to the lucrative income generated from begging. Pol. Lt. Col. Kawinwat expressed concern over the recurring issue, stating, “We need to implement stricter measures to prevent these repeated offenses and protect Pattaya’s image as a top tourist destination.”





































