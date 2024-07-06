Police raid uncovers two lions and luxury cars at Chinese house in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and provincial police conducted a joint operation on July 5 at a residence located in Siam Royal View Village in East Pattaya, uncovering suspected illegal activities involving a foreign national. The luxurious two-story house, occupied by a Chinese couple and two Thai caretakers, became the centre of attention during the raid.

Authorities discovered three luxury cars on the premises, including a red Ferrari and a white Rolls-Royce, collectively valued at tens of millions of baht. Additionally, a portion of the house had been transformed into a cage resembling a zoo enclosure, complete with trees and glass partitions housing two male lions.







Upon the discovery, law enforcement promptly seized the lions and the vehicles. Pol. Maj. Gen. Teerachai Chamnanmor, Commander of the Region 2 Investigation Unit, confirmed that the search was conducted under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court dated July 4, 2024. The investigation revealed that the lions, protected wildlife species, were held without the necessary possession permits.

The owners of the house failed to produce any permits or documentation proving the legal acquisition of the lions, leading to their immediate seizure for further examination. Similarly, the luxury cars were impounded pending verification of their legal importation and compliance with tax regulations.









Following the raid, the Chinese couple and their two Thai caretakers were apprehended and escorted to Nongprue Police Station for interrogation. Initial findings point to potential violations of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019, Section 19, paragraph 1, which prohibits the possession of protected wildlife without authorization. This offense carries penalties of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Authorities indicated that a thorough investigation will be conducted, with the possibility of additional charges being filed pending further findings related to the case.



































