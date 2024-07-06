Flooding wreaks havoc in Pattaya after heavy overnight rainfall

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of July 5, Pattaya City and the Nongprue area were inundated by heavy rainfall, causing severe flooding that rendered several roads and alleys impassable to vehicles. The downpour, which began around 1:30 a.m., particularly affected key areas such as Pattaya Third Road near Central Pattaya, leading towards North Pattaya, and the railroad parallel road at Khao Talo towards Wat Tham Samakkee.







Residents and commuters alike faced significant challenges navigating the waterlogged streets, with reports that cars and motorcycles were unable to traverse the flooded areas. Sedans bore the brunt of the damage, as many vehicles attempting to pass through the inundated roads were left stranded or damaged. Larger vehicles managed to navigate the flooded sections with difficulty, highlighting the severity of the conditions.









Despite efforts by Pattaya City to enhance its drainage infrastructure, including recent investments aimed at mitigating flooding, the rapid onset of water accumulation in these areas underscores on-going challenges. While the floodwaters receded relatively quickly, the aftermath left behind a trail of vehicle damage and inconvenience for local residents. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as Pattaya City residents brace for potential further inclement weather in the coming days.



































