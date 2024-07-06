Pattaya’s graffiti-ridden electrical cabinets demand protection and urgent restoration

PATTAYA, Thailand – The proliferation of graffiti on electrical control cabinets throughout Pattaya City presents a glaring image of neglect and indifference from local authorities. These cabinets, adorned with warnings of high voltage in both English and Thai, now serve as canvases for gang names, profanity, and various unsightly markings.

Traversing roads from Sukhumvit Pattaya to Chonburi reveals a disheartening scene of defaced infrastructure, with almost every cabinet marred by graffiti. This blight extends beyond main thoroughfares to include Pattaya Third Road, South Pattaya Road, and even abandoned buildings, where steel doors and walls bear the same unsolicited artwork.







What is particularly troubling is the prolonged apathy from government agencies tasked with maintaining civic aesthetics and safety. Despite years of exposure to this visual pollution, there has been no concerted effort to restore these surfaces to their original state. The recent visit of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, aimed at bolstering Pattaya’s reputation as a premier event city, contrasts starkly with the reality on the ground.

Inaction not only perpetuates a sense of urban decay but also undermines efforts to position Pattaya as a world-class destination. Visitors and residents alike deserve public spaces that reflect pride and responsibility. Addressing the graffiti issue should be prioritized not just for cosmetic reasons but also to uphold the city’s image and ensure the safety and functionality of vital infrastructure.









It is imperative that local authorities heed the call to action, swiftly implementing measures to clean and safeguard these essential facilities. By doing so, Pattaya can reclaim its charm and dignity, setting a precedent for proactive urban management and community engagement.



































