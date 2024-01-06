Police raid shop selling cough syrup with Kratom in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A special operation of Nongprue Police Station raided a shop selling cough syrup mixed with a boiled Kratom drink on January 4 in east Pattaya. The owner of the store, Nakarin, 44, faced charges of selling food with Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) without permission.

The shop, named “Story 168,” located on Nernplubwan Road was suspected of selling the illicit substance to young people in the area. The police found 18 bottles of 1-liter of the mixture hidden in ice water containers. The raid was part of a crackdown on businesses selling cough syrup with narcotics, following reports from the Region 2 Police Command. The mixture is known for inducing intoxication among youth, causing distress to their parents.







Nakarin was arrested and taken to the Nongprue Police Station for further investigation. He will be held accountable for his actions and face legal consequences for unauthorized trading in narcotics-laced products. Nongprue police warned the public to avoid buying or consuming such substances, as they could pose serious health risks.





























