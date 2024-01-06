Pattaya launches cleaning campaign to beautify public spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City launched an ongoing cleaning campaign on January 4 to maintain cleanliness and enhance the aesthetic appeal of its public spaces. The city focused on systematically cleaning Walking Street in South Pattaya and the walkways along Jomtien Beach, two of the most popular areas for residents and visitors.







The campaign aims to provide well-maintained and aesthetically pleasing public spaces for the people who use them. The city deployed teams to wash and cleanse the pedestrian walkways in Pattaya, ensuring a tidy and welcoming environment for those strolling through the city. In addition, the city gave thorough cleaning attention to the walkways along Jomtien Beach, a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The city cleaned the sandy shores and adjacent paths to provide a pristine and enjoyable experience for beachgoers.

The city hall asked people to dispose of their waste properly in the dustbins along the street, after drinking and eating on the beach. The city hall said that this would help keep the public spaces clean and attractive for everyone. The city said that the cleaning campaign would continue on a regular basis, as part of its commitment to improving the quality of life and the image of Pattaya. The city also invited the public to join the campaign and contribute to the beautification of the city.





























