Mayor, stop talking and start fixing: How many more lives will be lost?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents are calling for the Mayor to personally drive through the U-turns on Thepprasit Road, which have been the site of frequent accidents since its completion.

According to the Pattaya traffic police, there have been 15 accidents at the U-turn in the past month, resulting in four fatalities and 12 injuries. The residents complained that the road was badly designed, causing inconvenience and danger to vehicle users and pedestrians.

One of the residents, Mr. Somchai, said that the Mayor should drive a vehicle through the U-turn himself to see how difficult and risky it is. “He will understand why we are so frustrated and scared. The U-turn is too narrow and steep, and the visibility is poor. It’s like a death trap,” he said.







The Mayor’s spokesperson said that the Mayor was aware of the problem and was determined to find a solution. He said that the Mayor would inspect the U-turns and consult with the engineers and the traffic police on ways to improve the road conditions and the traffic management.

The residents hope that the Mayor’s direct involvement will lead to tangible improvements in the safety of Pattaya’s roads, which have been plagued by accidents and congestion for years.





























