Police raid Pattaya entertainment venues following fatal stabbing incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to a tragic incident, over 50 officers from Chonburi Provincial Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and Pattaya City Police conducted a sweeping inspection of entertainment venues along Soi LK in Bua Khao Street, South Pattaya. The operation aimed to curb illegal activities and enhance safety for tourists and residents alike.







The joint operation saw authorities sealing off the area to thoroughly inspect establishments. Officers meticulously checked the identification of employees and customers, conducted drug screenings, and verified the weaponry and security measures employed by venue staff. No illegal items were discovered during the operation.

The inspection highlighted an unfortunate altercation at the Tuk Tuk Club, where a dispute between a bar employee and a waiter escalated. In an attempt to intervene, the manager inadvertently suffered a fatal stab wound to the abdomen. The venue promptly closed following the tragic incident.

Authorities emphasized the importance of responsible conduct among establishment staff, urging vigilance against intoxication and prioritizing patron safety. They also encouraged employees to promptly report any illegal activities to nearby authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier Report: Manager stabbed while breaking up Pattaya bar fight



































