Pattaya welfare officials assist homeless people in citywide operation

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Social Welfare Department conducted a comprehensive operation on June 26 to identify and assist homeless individuals across key locations including Pattaya Beach, South Pattaya Road, under the Bali Hai Overpass, Wat Chai Mongkol Temple market, and nearby areas.







Officials identified a total of 13 homeless individuals, comprising 11 Thai nationals and 2 foreigners. The initiative aimed to provide necessary assistance and support under the provisions of the Homeless Protection Act of 2014.

Of the 13 people identified, two Thai nationals consented to receive assistance and were promptly escorted to the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center for support services. The two foreign nationals were taken into custody by the Pattaya Tourist Police Station for further legal processing.

Nine individuals, under Section 22 of the Homeless Protection Act, declined assistance. They were issued warnings and had their information recorded by authorities as part of the operation’s documentation process.





































