Police raid illegal karaoke bar in Na Jomtien, arresting Lao national for operating without license

PATTAYA, Thailand – During a raid on a karaoke bar located along Sukhumvit Road in the Na Jomtien area, Sattahip, on March 22, officers found that the establishment was being managed by 21-year-old Ms. Toum, a Lao national, who was operating the bar illegally.

The bar was discovered to be offering services without the necessary licenses, selling alcohol outside legal hours, and allowing entertainment performances, including singing, with employees sitting with customers.

Ms. Toum, who was working in Thailand without proper authorization, was taken into custody and is set to face further legal proceedings.






























