Pattaya authorities raid abandoned beer bar after public complaints over homeless group taking shelter

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police officials conducted a raid on an abandoned beer bar along Pattaya Second Road, near the Pattaya Klang intersection on March 21. This action followed complaints from the public about a group of homeless individuals taking shelter and engaging in drug-related activities.

Upon investigation, three homeless individuals were found – two men and one woman. Initially, their behavior appeared normal, but upon further inspection, officers discovered drug paraphernalia and a quantity of crystal meth (ice) on the two men. The men became emotional as they were tested for drugs, and it was confirmed that they had substances in their systems. They were subsequently taken into custody and sent to the Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.







As for the woman, no drugs were found in her system, and after conducting a search, the authorities coordinated with the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office (SSDO) to assist her through the appropriate social welfare process.

Authorities pledged to continue their crackdown on high-risk areas prone to such activities to ensure safety and confidence for both locals and tourists in Pattaya.























