Transgender woman assaults tourist near Pattaya Walking Street, shocking onlookers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident occurred on Pattaya Beach near the entrance to Walking Street, where a transgender woman physically assaulted a foreign tourist at around midnight on March 22. The incident, which was captured on video by nearby tourists, unfolded in front of numerous bystanders, sparking outrage over the public display of violence in a popular tourist destination.

In the footage, a tall transgender woman, dressed in a cream-colored outfit and high heels, can be seen shouting at a foreign man, approximately 45 to 55 years old. The man, wearing a black T-shirt, cream-colored pants, and holding a shopping bag, appears to have been the target of verbal abuse before the situation escalates.







The transgender woman, clearly enraged, begins to kick and aggressively chase after the tourist, using her high heels to strike him repeatedly on the body and head. The tourist tries to walk away from the scene but is relentlessly pursued and attacked by the woman, while onlookers appear hesitant to intervene, possibly out of fear or uncertainty.

Witnesses of the event reported that the altercation began when the tourist was walking along a sidewalk near the beach. The transgender woman followed him, continuing to shout insults. The two then stopped near a massage shop where a heated argument ensued, which ultimately led to the violent assault. The transgender woman struck the tourist with her high heels, causing a serious head injury.

It is also noted that this area of Pattaya is notorious for frequent incidents of violence and theft, often involving transgender individuals who are part of a larger group involved in prostitution. According to witnesses, the altercations often begin when tourists, uncomfortable with engaging with transgender people, try to walk away. In some cases, the transgender individuals will accuse tourists of harassment and demand money for damages. This has been a recurring issue in the area, with many tourists and locals expressing concerns over the behavior of some transgender individuals.



The injured tourist has yet to file a police report, although it is believed that he sought assistance from Pattaya’s Special Operations officers. Reports indicate that he sustained a head injury and may seek legal action at a later time.

The incident has drawn significant attention on social media, with many expressing concern over the violence and its impact on Pattaya’s reputation as a global tourist destination. Comments from the public have varied, with some calling for stronger action to address the issue and improve safety in the area. There have also been calls to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and to ensure that similar incidents are prevented in the future.







Public comments on the recent incident in Pattaya have sparked strong reactions. One commenter stated, “We all know that transgender people are men; they are not weak when there are no tourists around,” highlighting frustrations over the aggressor’s behavior. Another added, “Pattaya should deal with these troublemakers who often steal from tourists. They aren’t even locals,” suggesting that the perpetrators are not from the area and are contributing to the city’s growing reputation for crime.







A long-time resident recalled, “I remember seeing a similar situation 10 years ago, where a transgender person tried to rob a tourist at the beach. This is becoming a pattern,” expressing concern that such incidents are repeating over the years. Additionally, a commenter questioned the actions of bystanders, saying, “Why didn’t anyone call the police before recording the video? Local authorities need to take action to address this violence.” This reflects a growing frustration with the lack of immediate intervention and the perceived inaction by authorities.

Many also voiced concern over the increasing frequency of these incidents. “These incidents are becoming more frequent. We need a serious crackdown on the violence and theft happening here,” one commenter urged, calling for decisive measures. Another pointed out, “It’s a known problem in Pattaya that some transgender people resort to violence or theft. It’s harming the city’s image.” This sentiment reflects broader concerns that the city’s reputation as a tourist destination is being negatively impacted by these criminal behaviors.



























