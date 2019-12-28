Police patrol sweetens Walking Street

Tourist Police officers handed out chocolates to tourists as they kept watch over Walking Street on Christmas night.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Worapong Thongpaiboon, the regional Tourist Police Division commander, led 30 officers and volunteers on a high-profile patrol of the South Pattaya nightlife strip Dec. 25 to reassure tourists about security.

Business owners were asked to be good hosts to enhance Pattaya’s reputation. The officers did their part by handing out 1,000 pieces of chocolate and some gifts.

Worapong said Pattaya is an important tourist destination that attracts millions of visitors annually. So police across all branches have to work together to keep them safe.