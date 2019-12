An electrical-line fire knocked out power in a Sattahip neighborhood as flames spread along the wires.

The Dec. 26 blaze began on a utility pole outside the D Pharmacy at km 1 Sukhumvit Road and flames quickly traveled about 10 meters down the line, endangering a commercial building.

The Provincial Electricity Authority quickly shut down power to the area and a fire truck extinguished the blaze. No one was injured. PEA crews worked quickly to restore power.