Pattaya Orphanage hosts holiday party

The Pattaya Orphanage hosted a Christmas and New Year party with many gifts given to the children.

Orphanage director Rev. Michael Weera Phangrak welcomed guests including Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, to the Dec. 25 event.

Children lit the Christmas tree, sang hymns and Christmas carols and played games.

A raffle, with tickets priced at 100 baht each, saw kids, alumni, staff and guests win appliances, electronics, toys, bicycles, school supplies, kitchenware and gold.

Everyone enjoyed free food, drinks and snacks and booths offered food for sale with proceeds going to the charity.