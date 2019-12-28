Pattaya Orphanage hosts holiday party

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
154
Pattaya Orphanage put on a fabulous Christmas and New Year party hosted by Director Fr. Veera Phangrak.
The Pattaya Orphanage hosted a Christmas and New Year party with many gifts given to the children.

Orphanage director Rev. Michael Weera Phangrak welcomed guests including Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, to the Dec. 25 event.

OK, it’s your turn to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what you want for Christmas.
Children lit the Christmas tree, sang hymns and Christmas carols and played games.

A raffle, with tickets priced at 100 baht each, saw kids, alumni, staff and guests win appliances, electronics, toys, bicycles, school supplies, kitchenware and gold.

Everyone enjoyed free food, drinks and snacks and booths offered food for sale with proceeds going to the charity.

HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda (right) brings children and friends to meet Santa.
Benevolent guests, including representatives from the Army Sports Club of Vienna Austria, made gracious donations to the Human Help Network Thailand Foundation.
Pattaya Orphanage alumni take part in the festivities.
Dr. Otmar and Dr. Margret Deter present gifts to happy children.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda welcomes Hubert Grevenkamp (left) and Renee de Vaans (right).
Children at Ban Euaree will now be able to watch their favorite shows on a new 32 inch LED TV.
Drop-In Manager Pirun Noyimjai (right) visits one of the many booths set up for children and staff to sell the foundation’s products.
First there was Santa, and then the giant bear made children happy at the party.
Children line up respectfully to accept gifts from generous benefactors.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda shows Dr. Margret Deter some of the handmade products created by the children.
Prangpetch Akjrapongpanich enjoys the festive night with family and friends.
Pattaya Blatt Executive Editor Elfi Seitz tries on one of the hats.
Reiner “Calli” Calmund says thank you to one of the foreign volunteers.
Pattaya Mail Sales & Marketing Manager Nutsara ‘Nuch’ Duangsri wins a vacuum cleaner.
Somkiet emceed the even with expert precision.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda welcomes back families who have adopted children and provided them with very good care.
