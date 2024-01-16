Navy school’s fancy drill dazzles in Children’s Day celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chumphon Navy School hosted a vibrant National Children’s Day celebration that captivated over 500 residents, parents, and local children. The event showcased a myriad of youth talents and capabilities through diverse activities.







Attendees reveled in musical performances, interactive game booths, and creative pursuits such as clay sculpture painting. Food and beverage stalls provided a delightful culinary experience for both children and parents, complemented by ice cream distribution and gift giveaways, ensuring a memorable day for everyone.

The highlight of the celebration was an awe-inspiring Fancy Drill performance by first and second-year naval cadets. The military-style drill, executed with precision and discipline synchronized with music left an indelible impression on the audience, marking the pinnacle of this festive occasion.































