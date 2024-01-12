Immobile citizens get ID cards issued at home

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Winai Inpithak of Nongprue Municipality in east Pattaya spearheaded a mobile ID card issuance service aimed at facilitating access to essential identification documents for vulnerable populations, including patients, persons with disabilities, and the elderly, who faced challenges in traveling to obtain their ID cards on their own.

Accompanied by officials from the Social Welfare Department and staff from the Registration Administration Center, Mayor Winai conducted on-site services at the residence located in Moo 5 of Nongprue on January 9. The primary objective for the day was to issue ID cards to three individuals who were unable to visit the municipality for this purpose.







Mayor Winai said the decision to conduct the mobile ID card issuance came after relatives and caregivers noticed that the existing ID cards for these individuals had expired for quite some time. The process on this day ensured immediate issuance of ID cards, with each card taking about an hour to process.

For individuals unable to travel to the municipality, provisions are made for them to register and receive the service at the Social Welfare Department of Nongprue Municipality during official working hours.





























