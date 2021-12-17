Police imposter fined for not wearing helmet on non-licensed motorbike

Banglamung police arrested a man for impersonating a law-breaking cop.

Pankorn Wimolmuk, 55, was fined 900 baht Dec. 16 after a photo posted to social media showed him driving a motorbike with no license plate while not wearing a helmet. Police fined him based on a photo, not real life.







The man also was wearing a police vest that inferred he worked for an investigative unit. Banglamung officers also said this broke the law, although he didn’t actually perform any police-like duties.

Mostly, it made the cops look bad, they complained.



Pankorn denied he was impersonating police, saying he wore the vest because he was working with an investigator to deliver a document.

As for the vehicle offenses, Pankorn said the license plate fell off and that a previous head injury – caused by a motorbike crash – prevented him from wearing a helmet now.































