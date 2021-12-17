Education minister visits Father Ray Foundation Pattaya

Thailand’s deputy education minister visited the Father Ray Foundation to learn more about Pattaya’s schools for the disabled.

Kanokwan Wilawan met Dec. 16 with Peter Pattarapong Srivorakul, president of the Father Ray Foundation, to discuss various educational guidelines and initiatives.







She then toured exhibitions and innovation booths set up at the Redemptorist Technological College, showcasing the college’s works, the Redemptorist School for the Blind, and the other Father Ray organizations.

Kanokwan met with management from each school to discuss guidelines and hear what support each organization needed from the ministry.





































