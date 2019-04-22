Impounded motorbike used by Huay Yai police employee

A Songkran reveler’s Thai New Year was ruined when he saw his motorbike impounded by police two years ago being ridden around Naklua by a police department employee.

Posting on Facebook under the name “Por Kradangnga Racing”, the aggrieved former bike owner posted a video of his old bike being ridden by a woman who told him she knew the police with control over impounded bikes and was able to use the motorbike even though it wasn’t hers.

The post attracted plenty of criticism of authorities.

The Huay Yai Police Station employee in charge of impounded vehicles – identified only as Chanai – said the bike was seized for being used in illegal street races two years ago.

He admitted it was taken from the impound lot without permission and he had already identified the staffer who took it. That woman will be subject to punishment once the Huay Yai police chief returns from his Songkran vacation.