Police forces out in full to maintain order during Pattaya’s bustling Songkran celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran festivities lit up Pattaya last week, police and local authorities deployed a massive force to manage crowds and maintain safety during one of Thailand’s biggest celebrations. The Wan Lai Naklua Festival, held ahead of the main Wan Lai Pattaya event on April 19, drew tens of thousands of participants, resulting in major traffic congestion across key areas.







With temperatures climbing to 35°C, residents and tourists poured onto Pattaya-Naklua Road and Sukhumvit Road, particularly from Photisan Intersection to Wat Sawangfa, covering a stretch of over 10 kilometers. Streets became heavily congested with water-splashing revelers celebrating the Thai New Year.

To manage the situation, more than 200 officers from Banglamung Police Station, supported by municipal enforcers and administrative staff, were deployed under the leadership of Pol. Col. Sarawut Nucharat, Chief of Banglamung Police. Their mission was to prevent crime, maintain public order, and ensure the safety of festival-goers throughout the event.

Authorities enforced a strict ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages along the Pattaya-Naklua route and urged participants to avoid using high-pressure water guns and to celebrate respectfully. Two detention vehicles were stationed at key points to detain any unruly individuals, especially youth engaging in inappropriate behavior.



The main Wan Lai Pattaya festival on April 19 attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors, particularly along the 2.8-kilometer stretch of Pattaya Beach Road, from North to South Pattaya. The road was closed to traffic from 3 PM to 1 AM, turning it into a safe and vibrant celebration zone. Over 1,000 officers from various government agencies worked together to manage traffic, ensure safety, and support a smooth-running event.

