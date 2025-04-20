Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier upgraded with shaded roof for passenger comfort

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists heading to Koh Larn can now enjoy a more comfortable experience at Laem Bali Hai Pier thanks to a recent upgrade that added a large roof structure to the boarding area. The new addition offers much-needed shade for passengers waiting to board ferries, protecting them from Pattaya’s intense tropical sun.

The pier, a major gateway for boat travel to the popular island of Koh Larn, often sees heavy foot traffic, especially during weekends and holiday periods. The lack of cover had long been a complaint from both tourists and local residents, who had to endure high temperatures while waiting in line.







With the installation of the roof, visitors can now wait more comfortably, making the pier more welcoming and tourist-friendly. The move aligns with efforts by city officials to improve public infrastructure and boost the overall tourism experience in Pattaya.

This upgrade comes just in time for the busy summer and Songkran travel season, when thousands make the trip to Koh Larn daily for its clear waters, beaches, and vibrant atmosphere.

Locals and travelers have praised the change online, calling it a “small but meaningful” improvement that shows the city’s commitment to better hospitality and infrastructure.







































