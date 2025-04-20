Police officers fine sidecar vendors blocking Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, led a coordinated operation with traffic officers, municipal officials, and administrative staff to crack down on illegal street vending by motorcycle sidecars parked along Pattaya Beach Road.

A total of 15 mobile vendors were apprehended for obstructing traffic, including 13 selling water guns and 2 selling fried meatballs. The police issued a fine of 200 baht per vehicle under the charge of using a vehicle with incomplete parts or equipment.







Officers also issued strict warnings against setting up shop along the beach road, citing ongoing complaints from locals and tourists about traffic congestion and limited access caused by these stationary vendors.

Authorities emphasized that the crackdown will continue regularly to ease traffic flow and ensure public convenience along this popular tourist route.

































