5 marine police transferred after impounded tankers disappear from Sattahip pier

SATTAHIP, Thailand – On June 13, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Marine Police convened to investigate the disappearance of three large oil tankers, carrying over 330,000 litres of oil, from the Sattahip Marine Police Pier on the night of June 11. Preliminary investigations indicated negligence among the marine police on duty, leading to the reassignment of five officers to the CIB’s Operations Center.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the CIB, reported that initial inquiries pointed to 2-3 officers failing to perform their duties properly, resulting in significant damage. Legal proceedings will be initiated against these officers, with a parallel investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission underway. Charges will be pressed if any wrongdoing is found. The transfer of the policemen aims to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation.

The investigation also involves the 17 boat crew members, who have been summoned to report on June 17 at the Economic Crime Suppression Division. Surveillance footage showed the crew loading items onto the tankers before they disappeared, suggesting a planned escape. Arrest warrants for the first group of crew members are expected soon.

Further technical and undercover investigations indicate that the tankers likely crossed Thai waters without GPS or satellite tracking, pointing to a premeditated plan involving alternative navigation tools. The police are working swiftly to issue arrest warrants and recover the stolen assets.

Pol. Col. Anek Tausupab, Deputy Commander of the CIB, noted that this oil smuggling case falls under the jurisdiction of the Economic Crime Suppression Division. Previous investigations revealed that the oil was transferred from large ships and distributed across multiple locations in the Gulf of Thailand, including Phetchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and southern regions.

Earlier Report: Impounded oil smuggling boats escape from Sattahip Bay under cover of night



































