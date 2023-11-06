Police execute high-stakes shooter training in Pattaya shopping centre

In a tactical response to societal shifts and rising concerns about public safety, law enforcement officials and a crowd management team joined forces for a comprehensive training exercise at Central Pattaya Beach Shopping Center on October 27, binging together various agencies to prepare for potential active shooter incidents fuelled by economic hardships, mental health issues, and substance abuse.







Focussing on educating business owners and the public, the training covered crucial aspects of handling emergencies, including situational awareness, effective communication, maintaining control in panic situations, and developing skills for escape, hiding, and fighting back if necessary. Participants gained insights into prevention and response processes tailored to the local area.







The simulated scenario unfolded with an assailant driving into the shopping center’s parking area, bypassing the main entrance, and proceeding to the first floor. Armed with a firearm, the assailant opened fire within a store, triggering an emergency call to Pattaya City Police Station. Swift action ensued, with customers evacuating the area, emergency medical response units being notified, and investigative teams leading to the surrender and apprehension of the hostile individual.







This high-stakes training exercise underscored the importance of preparedness and response to active shooter situations in public spaces. The collaborative effort aimed to enhance safety measures and minimize harm, emphasizing law enforcement’s commitment to ensuring the security of both businesses and the public in Pattaya.

























