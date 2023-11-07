Hengtrakul family hosts sacred Buddhist Kathina ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the serene grounds of Wat Pornprapanimit Temple, a place steeped in rich history and spirituality, the annual Kathina Ceremony unfolded on November 6. Also known as Wat Khao Din Temple, this sacred occasion brought together a diverse assembly of individuals, including notable participants like Chanyut Hengtrakul, former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education, accompanied by his spouse, Wilawan Hengtrakul. The event further saw the presence of Rattakit Hengtrakul, an executive at Highland Park Pool Villa, and Ms. Krithanart Hengtrakul, Executive Manager of Sophon Cable TV Pattaya. Close relatives and friends joined in, adding a sense of community to this meaningful gathering.







The ceremony’s focal point was the offering, gracefully led by Phra Palad Jesarin Silatecho, the revered abbot of Wat Pornprapanimit Temple. The proceedings began with a soul-soothing chanting session and the establishment of the Triple Gem Offering, setting a serene atmosphere. The participants then engaged in the customary circumambulation of the ‘Ubosot’, the temple’s main chapel, three times, seeking blessings. Adding to the spiritual ambiance, all attendees collectively carried ceremonial offerings as they walked around the sacred structure.







The procession seamlessly transitioned into the Pariyatti Sala, where the formal presentation of ceremonial cloths took place, symbolizing a profound act of offering. During this segment, Chanyut expressed his heartfelt sentiments, contributing to the spiritual unity of the ceremony. The collective generosity of the participants resulted in an impressive total contribution of 1,689,201 Baht. These funds are earmarked for the on-going renovation and restoration of temple artifacts that have weathered the test of time.







Wat Pornprapanimit Temple, historically recognized as Wat Khao Din Temple, boasts a storied heritage. Initially conceived as a modest resting place for monks, it later gained official recognition as a temple under the Sangha Act. The transformation of this sacred space into a magnificent place of worship, complete with a pristine white Ubosot, is attributed to the dedication of monks like Luang Pho Ruesi Lingdam and the collaborative efforts of the local Buddhist community.







The temple’s new ‘Ubosot’, adorned with crystal-studded windows, stands as a symbol of a heavenly realm. The meticulously designed wooden flooring serves as a representation of the human world, providing visitors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in both the worldly and spiritual aspects of life. Wat Pornprapanimit Temple warmly welcomes visitors to explore its beauty and experience the sanctity of this sacred place every day, inviting all to partake in the rich tapestry of tradition and spirituality woven into its walls.

























