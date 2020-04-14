Police crash Pattaya adult livestream by 32 transvestites, foreigners

Police crashed a live online broadcast by 32 Thais and foreigners, arresting the transvestites and aspiring adult-film actors for violating the emergency decree against gathering in large groups.







A task force of Pattaya, tourist and immigration police raided the two-story home in Suan Suwattana Village on Naklua Soi 12 after midnight April 12 following complaints from neighbors about the crowd flouting regulations aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Inside the house were 27 Thais, 4 Chinese and a Pakistani, most of them gays and transvestites. Police burst in as they were live-streaming bawdy performances of the ladyboys acting out various positions.

Everyone’s temperature was checked before the group was detained and charged with violating the emergency decree.





