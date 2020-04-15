China presents medical supplies to Thailand symbolizing strong friendship

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul received 100,000 surgical masks, 20,000 N95 masks and 2,500 PPE suits from Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy Yang Xin.







Anutin said the support from China is a symbol of friendship between the two countries. The equipment meets Thailand’s need and will, to help provide protection for doctors, nurses and public health officers, who are working in the front lines fighting the pandemic. The medical equipment from China is a such a valuable gift to Thailand for Thai New Year.

Anutin added that Mr. Yang Xin has always coordinated between Thailand and China. Anytime Thai authorities cooperate with China, the country will respond promptly, for example, the need for the drug Favipiravir, of which Thailand received several hundred thousand doses from China.

The equipment received will be passed to quality control and then to medical staff as soon as possible.











