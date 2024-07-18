Police crackdown on rowdy Middle Eastern bikers in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following numerous complaints from local residents about disturbances caused by Middle Eastern tourists riding motorcycles, honking horns, and revving engines in Soi Yensabai, South Pattaya, Pattaya police have taken firm action by setting up checkpoints at the entrance, middle, and end of Soi Yensabai, where they checked documents for both vehicles and individuals, focusing particularly on Middle Eastern trouble makers.







Additionally, the police inspected Thai nationals driving in the area, focusing on illegal activities. Authorities also reminded rental business owners to inform tourists about necessary documentation and safe driving practices to avoid causing disturbances. Minor infractions resulted in warnings and educational outreach about proper road usage to prevent further disturbances to tourists and residents.





































