Foreign scammers target tourists at Pattaya night market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents have raised concerns regarding a group of foreigners, purported to be Pakistanis, who are allegedly scamming tourists at the Made in Thailand Night Plaza on Pattaya Second Road. These scams involve the sale of dubious medicines and deceptive money exchanges.

The Made in Thailand Night Plaza, known for its variety of souvenirs, fashion items, and food stalls, attracts international tourists throughout the day. According to Mr. Adul, a 50-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, every evening sees around 20-30 foreign individuals resembling Pakistanis loitering around the market. They approach tourists, engaging them in conversation before attempting to sell herbal medicines claiming miraculous overnight results for weight loss, hair growth, and remedies for dark circles due to lack of sleep.







Victims who fall for these scams are often lured away to secluded spots or nearby offices where transactions take place. Reports indicate losses ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of baht. Similar scam tactics have also been reported at various shopping malls in the area.

Mr. Adul, who actively monitors the situation, attempts to record incidents and warn tourists when not busy with customers. He highlighted that many victims, particularly Indian tourists, have fallen prey to these scams, noting instances where money has been stolen from tourists as well.

Residents of Pattaya are advised to remain vigilant and assist in monitoring and preventing these scams. They have urged local authorities to address the issue promptly to safeguard tourists and maintain the city’s reputation as a safe destination.





































