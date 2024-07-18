12 Thai tourists rescued from sinking boat off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – A speedboat operator successfully rescued 12 Thai tourists—five men and seven women—from a sinking passenger boat after a water pump failure caused seawater to flood the vessel.

Ed Jankrajak, 30, driver of the speedboat “Yod Tong,” recounted the dramatic events, describing how he saw the passenger boat adrift in the sea with its stern sinking. He approached the distressed vessel, where he noticed seawater rapidly entering and instructed the tourists to put on life jackets. Jankrajak then safely transferred them onto his speedboat and brought them back to shore at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. All passengers were safely rescued, much to their relief and joy.







Following the rescue, the speedboat group also towed the troubled vessel back to shore. The 24-foot wooden craft was captained by Jamroon Preecha, 62. Captain Jamroon had picked up the Thai passengers from Samae Beach on Koh Larn Island, and was en route back to the mainland when the water pump failed. The failure allowed seawater to enter the boat and its engine, causing the engine to stall. Captain Jamroon signalled for help from passing speedboats, which quickly responded and ensured the safety of all passengers.





































